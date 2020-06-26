 
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 411 to 25,697
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 411 to 25,697.

Another 411 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 25,697, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday. As many as 186 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people confirmed positive, 18,181 have been declared cured and discharged. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Rodica State)

