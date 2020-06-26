On National Flag Day, Foreign Ministry reiterates commitment to represent Romania with responsibility, professionalism

On National Flag Day, Foreign Ministry reiterates commitment to represent Romania with responsibility, professionalism. The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) on Friday, June 26, Romania's National Flag Day, reiterated its "commitment to represent Romania with responsibility and professionalism, to defend and promote the national interests internationally, to the benefit of Romanian citizens everywhere." To the Romanian ministry, through the diplomatic and consular missions of Romania, the hoisting and honouring of the national flag, together with the honouring of the other national symbols - coat of arms, seal and anthem, represents "a duty and an honour, in line with the responsibility of representing the Romanian state abroad," according to a MAE press statement released on Friday. Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is quoted as mentioning in the statement "the path of Romania's transition to democracy and the acquisition by Romania of full European Union and NATO memberships, as well as through the constant efforts to increase Romania's profile abroad and to promote democratic values, the rule of law, multilateralism and respect for international law." "In our history and in our collective memory, the Romanian flag reflects the transformations we have gone through, as a state and as a society, becoming a symbol of the perseverance of the Romanian people. To Romanians at home and abroad, Romania's Flag Day is not only an occasion, but also an opportunity to remember everyone's responsibility to contribute toward Romania's progress and development." June 26 was proclaimed the National Flag Day in Romania under Law No.96 of May 20, 1998, commemorating June 26 (14) 1848, when the Revolutionary Government decreed that the Tricolour - red, yellow and blue - be the national flag of all Romanians. AGERPRES (AS - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]