French romantic comedy-drama La Belle Époque opens Romania’s TIFF film festival

French romantic comedy-drama La Belle Époque opens Romania’s TIFF film festival. The 19th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film festival in Romania, will kick off on July 31 with the 2019 French romantic comedy-drama La Belle Époque. The central character of La Belle Époque, played by Daniel Auteuil, chooses to relive the day he met (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]