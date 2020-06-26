 
June 26, 2020

First batch of 36 Piranha V armored personnel carriers to be delivered to Defence Ministry
The first batch of 36 Piranha V armored personnel carriers will be delivered to the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the last stage of testing these military vehicles being scheduled for Tuesday. According to a MApN release, the General Directorate for Armaments, together with the General Staff of the Land Forces, will carry out, as of Tuesday, at the headquarters of Uzina Mecanica Bucharest SA, the last stage of the testing - acceptance evaluation of Piranha V products related to the "8x8 armored personnel carrier". Subsequently, the procedures for training the personnel involved in the operation and maintenance process and the reception of the first batch consisting of 36 armored personnel carriers - Piranha V will be started. At the same time, according to the Ministry of National Defence, the start of testing activities - acceptance evaluation of Piranha V products implies the continuation of the production process and integration in the country of the essential military subsystems in the composition of the carriers. By implementing this major endowment program, the Ministry of National Defense "continues the strategic orientation of engaging at the maximum possible level of resources of the defence industry in Romania", and the development of activities was possible, says the ministry, through sustained efforts of the specialists with the General Directorate for Armaments and CN Romtehnica SA, in cooperation with those of GDELS Mowag GmbH. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

