Romania's Central Bank Posts RON1.8B Profit in 2019, Up 52% on Year

Romania's Central Bank Posts RON1.8B Profit in 2019, Up 52% on Year. Romania's central bank had a profit of nearly RON1.8 billion in 2019, 52% higher compared with 2018, mainly due to higher total revenues, the bank said in its annual report released Friday.