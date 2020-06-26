LCdr Simona Maierean - Europe's first Heavy Airlift Wing woman pilot-in-command

LCdr Simona Maierean - Europe's first Heavy Airlift Wing woman pilot-in-command. Lieutenant-Commander Simona Maierean, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot with the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) of the Papa Air Base in Hungary, is the first woman in Europe to obtain the pilot-in-command certification at SAC's Heavy Airlift Wing which operates a pooled fleet of C-17s, the Ministry of National Defense announced on Friday. At the age of 24 Maierean became Romania's first woman fighter jet pilot and at age 33 she became a co-pilot on a SAC C-17 Globemaster. Two months ago she flew to Romania 100,000 coveralls from South Korea in a mission that took approximately 40 hours of flight. "You must know what you want and commit to all the decisions you make, not stop at the first hurdle. When you have a dream, you realistically assess your possibilities, listen to your inner voice and move forward," is Lieutenant-Commander Maierean's credo. Simona Maierean graduated from the "Henri Coanda" Air Force Academy in 2007, obtained her military pilot's license in 2008 at the "Aurel Vlaicu" Flight School based in Boboc, and was next assigned to the 86th Air Base in Fetesti. In 2012 she decided to switch to transport aircraft and became a pilot on a C-27J Spartan at the 90th Airlift Base in Otopeni. Starting with 2017 Maierean is part of the Strategic Airlift Capability's Heavy Airlift Wing. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]