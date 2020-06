Top Banks in Romania in 2019: Banca Transilvania Leads, ING Climbs to 4th Spot

Top Banks in Romania in 2019: Banca Transilvania Leads, ING Climbs to 4th Spot. Banca Transilvania remained Romania's top lender in 2019, while ING climbed to the fourth position, overtaking UniCredit and Raiffeisen, according to the central bank's annual report released Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]