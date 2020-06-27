GCS: 10 more dead due to novel coronavirus; total death toll - 1,589

GCS: 10 more dead due to novel coronavirus; total death toll - 1,589. Bucharest, June 27 /Agerpres/ - Another 10 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, the total number of deceased reaching 1,589, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday. "In the 26.06.2020 (10:00 hrs) - 27.06.2020 (10:00 hrs) interval 10 deaths were recorded (6 men and 4 women) among patients infected with the novel coronavirus, admitted to the hospitals in Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Buzau, Galati, Bucharest, Neamt, Prahova and Suceava," the GCS shows. Of them, one death was recorded in the 50-59 year old category, four in the 60-69 year old category, four deaths in the 70-79 year old category and one death in the over 80 years old category. According to the GCS, all the deceased were patients with comorbidities. GCS also announced that the total number of infections with the novel coronavirus on Romanian territory reached 26,022. In intensive care units at this time there are 199 patients. Of the persons confirmed positive, 18,530 were declared cured and discharged, the GCS also showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]