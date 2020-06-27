GCS: 325 new infections with novel coronavirus in Romania, total case count reaches 26,022 infections

GCS: 325 new infections with novel coronavirus in Romania, total case count reaches 26,022 infections. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Saturday that the past 24 hours saw 325 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the total number of infections with the novel coronavirus on Romanian territory reaching 26,022. In intensive care units at this time there are 199 patients. Of the persons (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]