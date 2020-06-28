INS: Net investments in new constructions total 9.8 billion RON in Q1

INS: Net investments in new constructions total 9.8 billion RON in Q1. Bucharest, June 28 /Agerpres/ - Net investments in new construction work have totalled, in the first quarter of this year, 9,847 billion RON (53.4 pct of total investments), increasing by 20.3 pct over the similar period of 2019, according to the data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). In the first three months of 2020, net investments in the national economy came up to 18.447 billion RON, a 5 pct increase, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and the branches that saw the largest volume of net investments were constructions and industry. The net investments in the majority private sector exceeded 15.295 billion, representing 82.9 pct of the total, over 82.3 pct in the first quarter of 2019, and were oriented towards acquiring new construction work and machinery, including means of transportation. The volume of construction work, by elements of structure and type of construction, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, as an adjusted series depending on the number of days and seasonality, increased overall by 32.3 pct, increase divided as follows: engineering constructions (+45.9 pct), residential buildings (+22 pct) and non-residential buildings (+21.8 pct). By elements of structure, there were increases also in maintenance and current repairs works (+78.3 pct), capital repair works (+41.1 pct) and new construction work (+20.1 pct). The value of contracted construction work, increased in the mentioned period, in nominal terms, by 3.927 billion RON. In the first quarter of this year 8,645 construction authorizations for residential buildings were issued, of which those for residential buildings with a single unit represented 92 pct. Most construction authorizations for individual buildings with a single unit were released for the rural area, specifically 5,641 authorizations, the rest of 2,311 authorizations being in the urban environment. For shared residential buildings 14 construction authorizations were issued. On medium of residence, an advance in the number of authorizations issued in the rural environment was noted with 360 authorizations as well as a decrease in the urban environment, with 388 authorizations, over the first quarter of 2019. The increases in the number of construction authorizations for residential buildings were recorded in the development regions North-West (+233 authorizations), North-East (+167), South-West Oltenia (+72) and South-Muntenia (+8), while drops were recorded in Bucharest-Ilfov (-238 authorizations), South-East (-107), West (-94) and Center (-69). In the first quarter of 2020 14,919 homes were completed, 2,205 more than in the January-March 2019 period. Most completed units were built with private funds, recording a weight of 98.4 pct of the total number of units completed, their number being on the rise, by 2,168 units, over the first quarter of 2019. The largest number of units completed was in Bucharest (2,245 units), and in the counties of Cluj (1,668), Ilfov (1,649), Brasov (1,627), Timis (1,168), Constanta (1,037), Bihor (553) and Sibiu (503). AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Constantin Balaban; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]