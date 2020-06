MAE marks 100th anniversary of Romanian-Finnish diplomatic relations

MAE marks 100th anniversary of Romanian-Finnish diplomatic relations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) marked, on Sunday, the anniversary of 100 years of Romanian-Finnish diplomatic relations and expresses its desire to continue to consolidate bilateral, European and global cooperation, a release sent to AGERPRES shows. “Romania has recognized the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]