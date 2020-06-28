Romania’s ForMin Bogdan Aurescu, at CoD Virtual Conference: Democracy not always a triumphal march, but endurance marathon

Democracy is not always a triumphal march, but rather a marathon of adaptability, endurance and commitment to working together, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday in the opening of the 20th Anniversary Community of Democracies Virtual Conference. In his speech, the Romanian top (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]