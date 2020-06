Romanian subsidiary of Bulgarian insurer faces new insolvency claims

Romanian subsidiary of Bulgarian insurer faces new insolvency claims. A group of car repair shops operated by major car importers in Romania asked in court the insolvency of Euroins Romania, the local subsidiary of the Bulgarian insurer Euroins, according to Economica.net. Euroins Romania just managed to settle last year a similar request filed by MHS Truck (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]