Romanian construction company wins two contracts worth EUR 280 mln

Romanian construction company wins two contracts worth EUR 280 mln. The construction companies controlled by Romanian businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu signed two contracts worth RON 1.35 billion (EUR 280 million) for the construction of two road segments: a segment of Transilvania Motorway and a segment of Craiova - Pitesti expressway, G4media.ro reported. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]