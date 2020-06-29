Danish investor takes over 100% stake in Romanian milling and bakery group

Danish group Givesco took over the entire Romanian milling and bakery group Sam Mills, where it had held a 50% stake since 2017, Profit.ro reported. The Romanian company was set up in 1994 by local businessman Ioan Arcadie Bercean. The 50% stake taken over by Givesco in 2017 was estimated at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]