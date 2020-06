RO Govt. extends fiscal facilities for companies

RO Govt. extends fiscal facilities for companies. Companies in Romania will be allowed to defer paying their taxes until October 25 without incurring additional penalties, according to an emergency ordinance (OUG) approved by the Government on June 25, Mediafax reported. The OUG comes one day (in fact, several hours) before the deadline of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]