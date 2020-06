Romania’s Liberal Govt. to unveil 5-yr Recovery Plan on July 1

Romania’s Liberal Govt. to unveil 5-yr Recovery Plan on July 1. The Romanian Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban will unveil, on July 1, a Recovery Plan to stretch over the next five years, including public investments worth billions of euros. It is going to be, in fact, the ruling strategy of the Liberal Party (PNL), Hotnews.ro commented - pointing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]