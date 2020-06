SAP Romania Posts 3% Turnover Growth in 2019, to RON516.7M

SAP Romania Posts 3% Turnover Growth in 2019, to RON516.7M. SAP Romania, the local subsidiary of the German-held business software solutions developer, reached a turnover of RON516.7 million in 2019, up 3% on the year, the highest since it entered the market, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]