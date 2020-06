Romanian Insurance Market Seen Down 15% in 2Q, Recovering in 3Q

Romanian Insurance Market Seen Down 15% in 2Q, Recovering in 3Q. The Romanian insurance market, which grew 10% in the first quarter, is expected to post a decline of 15% in the second quarter due to pandemic driven restrictions but may recover in the third quarter, said Viorel Vasile, CEO of insurance brokerage firm Safety (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]