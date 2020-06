McDonald's Romania CEO leaves the company after 23 years

McDonald's Romania CEO leaves the company after 23 years. Daniel Boaje, the general manager of McDonald's Romania, the biggest restaurant chain in the country by revenues, will leave the company after 23 years. He has managed the company for nine years, including through its takeover by Maltese group Hili Ventures in 2016. Boaje is also a minority (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]