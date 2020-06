OMV Petrom Continues Expansion, Wins Bid for Black Sea Offshore License in Georgia

OMV Petrom Continues Expansion, Wins Bid for Black Sea Offshore License in Georgia. OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, has won an international open bid for the Black Sea block II license in Georgia, covering some 5,282 square km, the company confirmed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]