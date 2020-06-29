Wizz Air adds eight international routes from BucharestHungarian group Wizz Air, one of the biggest low-cost airlines in Europe, has added eight new routes from Bucharest. The carrier will fly from Bucharest to Cagliari (Sardegna/Italy), Copenhagen, Bergen (Norway), Hamburg, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Memmingen (Germany), Santorini and Mykonos (...)
Electricity household prices to be cut by 1.89pct from July 1Regulated electricity prices will decrease by an average of 1.89% between July 1 and December 31, 2020, and the market will be fully liberalised from January 1, 2021, according to a press statement released by the National Energy Regulation Authority of (ANRE) on Monday.
The decision was made (...)
Productions of National Theater in Bucharest streamed for U.S. audienceSeveral productions of the National Theater in Bucharest will be presented to audiences in the United States as part of the Digital Stage program of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York. The performances, which also target the Romanians living in the U.S., are streamed online, at (...)