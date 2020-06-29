FinMin Citu: Success of SME Invest - undeniable; extended loans of 7.2bn lei

FinMin Citu: Success of SME Invest - undeniable; extended loans of 7.2bn lei. The success of SME Invest is undeniable, being accessed by 8,368 companies, and the volume of loans reached 7.2 billion lei, and represents 10.5% of the total stock of loans in lei for companies, the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu wrote on Monday on his Facebook page. "The success of SME Invest is undeniable! So far: 8,368 companies!!! 7.2 billion lei loans extended!!! An absolute record! Loans through SME Invest already represent 10.5% of the total stock of loans in lei for companies. As we anticipated, SME Invest, launched by PNL [the National Liberal Party] government, is the most important program for SMEs in the last 30 years," said Citu. SME Invest is the largest SME support program in Romania in the last 30 years. The main advantages brought by it are the following: the state ensures up to 90% of the loan value, the interest on loans is fully subsidized by the state at least until the end of the year, zero commissions related to the state guarantee, zero early repayment commission, and the granting period of guaranteeing is up to 72 months.