The bids for the construction of Saint Vasile cel Mare Hospital, in Bucharest’s District 1, can be submitted until July 30. More than 30 international companies have requested clarifications during the procedure, the District 1 City Hall announced, quoted by News.ro. The unit will be “the most (...)