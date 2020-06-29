 
June 29, 2020

Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities ponder travel restrictions for certain localities if situation deteriorates
Jun 29, 2020

Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities ponder travel restrictions for certain localities if situation deteriorates.

The authorities are taking into account restricting travel in certain localities if the coronavirus-related situation deteriorates, health minister Nelu Tătaru told local television station Digi 24 on Sunday, June 28. The minister said the authorities were looking at Prahova Valley and the (...)

Continental Hotels Chain And French Accor Group Jointly Terminate Their Management Agreement Continental Hotels, controlled by businessman Radu Enache, and French Accor Group have jointly decided to terminate their management agreement signed 20 years ago. Following this decision, four hotels held by Continental Hotels will no longer operate under the Ibis brand starting July 1, (...)

Wizz Air adds eight international routes from Bucharest Hungarian group Wizz Air, one of the biggest low-cost airlines in Europe, has added eight new routes from Bucharest. The carrier will fly from Bucharest to Cagliari (Sardegna/Italy), Copenhagen, Bergen (Norway), Hamburg, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Memmingen (Germany), Santorini and Mykonos (...)

Electricity household prices to be cut by 1.89pct from July 1 Regulated electricity prices will decrease by an average of 1.89% between July 1 and December 31, 2020, and the market will be fully liberalised from January 1, 2021, according to a press statement released by the National Energy Regulation Authority of (ANRE) on Monday. The decision was made (...)

Visa Online Payments In Romania Up Over 50% In April As Covid-19 Pandemic Boosts E-Commerce Online payments using bank cards issued by Visa in Romania grew over 50% in April 2020 compared with the same period in 2019, as the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic gave a strong boost to the local e-commerce.

Productions of National Theater in Bucharest streamed for U.S. audience Several productions of the National Theater in Bucharest will be presented to audiences in the United States as part of the Digital Stage program of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York. The performances, which also target the Romanians living in the U.S., are streamed online, at (...)

Interagro Group, Under Judicial Reorganization, Reopens Donau Chem Fertilizer Plant After 5-Year Hiatus Agribusiness group InterAgro, held by businessman Ioan Niculae, under judicial reorganization, has announced the resumption of the activity at its Donau Chem fertilizer factory in Turnu Magurele after a five-year hiatus.

Two castles, manor up for sale in Romania for little over EUR 1 mln in total Two castles in the Transylvania and Wallachia regions of the country and one manor in Oltenia are up for sale at Artmark Historical Estate for a total of EUR 1.16 million. The Wesselényi Castle in Jibou, the largest Baroque ensemble In Transylvania, is currently for sale for EUR 900,000. The (...)

 

