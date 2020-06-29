Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities ponder travel restrictions for certain localities if situation deteriorates

Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities ponder travel restrictions for certain localities if situation deteriorates. The authorities are taking into account restricting travel in certain localities if the coronavirus-related situation deteriorates, health minister Nelu Tătaru told local television station Digi 24 on Sunday, June 28. The minister said the authorities were looking at Prahova Valley and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]