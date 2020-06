Clearstream To Link Romanian Equities to its Network on July 1, 2020

Clearstream To Link Romanian Equities to its Network on July 1, 2020. Clearstream, Deutsche Börse Group’s international central securities depository (ICSD), will connect local Romanian equities to its international network on July 1, providing easier access to Romanian capital markets for international investors and in turn new funding opportunities for Romanian (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]