ForMin Aurescu - Azerbaijani counterpart have telephone conversation, discuss COVID-19 health crisis. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and his counterpart from the Republic of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation on Monday upon the latter's request, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). According to the quoted source, the two dignitaries discussed the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan, its social and economic effects, as well as the measures adopted by the two states to counteract the health, economic and social impact of the crisis. Both ministers stressed the importance of solidarity at international level, as the main lesson to be learned from this experience. In this context, the very good collaboration between the two countries in international organizations was addressed, with Minister Bogdan Aurescu informing his Azerbaijani counterpart that Romania supports the initiative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly, in video-conferencing format, in order to discuss the international community's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The talks also focused on the stage and prospects of the bilateral relations, with an emphasis on boosting political dialogue and stimulating sectoral cooperation, in the context of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019. The Romanian Minister highlighted the potential for developing bilateral cooperation, based on the excellent political relations, in the line of economy, trade, transport and energy. He also pointed to the need to develop connectivity between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan, including through the implementation of projects with a regional impact, such as the Caspian Sea - Black Sea International Transport Route. He mentioned the importance of this joint project, initiated and supported by Romania and involving the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as Georgia and Turkmenistan, highlighting the objective of advancing discussions on the conclusion of the Intergovernmental Agreement regarding the Transport Route, an objective fully shared by the Azerbaijani Minister. Moreover, the two ministers discussed support to the Southern Gas Corridor, with Minister Bogdan Aurescu mentioning in this context the relevance of the BRUA regional project. The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister renewed the invitation to the Romanian counterpart to pay a visit to Azerbaijan, with Aurescu "gladly" reconfirming his availability to visit Baku as soon as the conditions allow, states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]