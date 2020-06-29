Romania's new coronavirus case count rises by 269 to 26,582

Romania's new coronavirus case count rises by 269 to 26,582. Another 269 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the latest update sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching 26,582 on Monday. At the moment, 210 patients are hospitalized in ICU. Of the people who tested positive, 18,912 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. To date, 699,688 tests have been processed nationwide, according to GCS. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]