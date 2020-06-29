Two castles, manor up for sale in Romania for little over EUR 1 mln in total



Two castles in the Transylvania and Wallachia regions of the country and one manor in Oltenia are up for sale at Artmark Historical Estate for a total of EUR 1.16 million. The Wesselényi Castle in Jibou, the largest Baroque ensemble In Transylvania, is currently for sale for EUR 900,000. The (...)