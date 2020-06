Romania adds 269 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total nears 26,600

Romania recorded 269 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 26,582 on Monday, June 29, the authorities announced in the report released at 13:00. Of the confirmed cases, 18,912 patients have recovered. At the same time, 22 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours,