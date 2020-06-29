|
Visa Online Payments In Romania Up Over 50% In April As Covid-19 Pandemic Boosts E-Commerce
Jun 29, 2020
Visa Online Payments In Romania Up Over 50% In April As Covid-19 Pandemic Boosts E-Commerce.
Online payments using bank cards issued by Visa in Romania grew over 50% in April 2020 compared with the same period in 2019, as the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic gave a strong boost to the local e-commerce.
|