Visa Online Payments In Romania Up Over 50% In April As Covid-19 Pandemic Boosts E-Commerce. Online payments using bank cards issued by Visa in Romania grew over 50% in April 2020 compared with the same period in 2019, as the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic gave a strong boost to the local e-commerce. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]