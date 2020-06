Interagro Group, Under Judicial Reorganization, Reopens Donau Chem Fertilizer Plant After 5-Year Hiatus

Interagro Group, Under Judicial Reorganization, Reopens Donau Chem Fertilizer Plant After 5-Year Hiatus. Agribusiness group InterAgro, held by businessman Ioan Niculae, under judicial reorganization, has announced the resumption of the activity at its Donau Chem fertilizer factory in Turnu Magurele after a five-year hiatus. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]