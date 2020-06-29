 
Electricity household prices to be cut by 1.89pct from July 1
Electricity household prices to be cut by 1.89pct from July 1.

Regulated electricity prices will decrease by an average of 1.89% between July 1 and December 31, 2020, and the market will be fully liberalised from January 1, 2021, according to a press statement released by the National Energy Regulation Authority of (ANRE) on Monday. The decision was made at a meeting of the ANRE Regulatory Committee on Monday, June 29, 2020, when orders for the approval of regulated electricity prices for household customers between July 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020 were approved by the suppliers of last resort CEZ Vanzare, Electrica Furnizare, E.ON Energie Romania, Enel Energie, Enel Energie Muntenia, Engie Romania, and Tinmar Energy. "Compared with January 1 - June 30, 2020, the regulated prices quoted by the mandated suppliers of last resort (which cover 99.9% of the consumption of the approximately 6 million household customers for which regulated tariffs apply) decreased on average by 1.89%," according to ANRE. ANRE mentions that the period July 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020 is the last one for the application of regulated prices for household customers and for the setting of prices for delivered electricity and quantities of electricity sold by producers to suppliers of last resort under regulated contracts. Thus, from January 1, 2021, the electricity market is fully liberalised, with the supply of electricity to be made in a competitive manner, including for the category of household customers who qualify for regulated prices between July 1 and December 31, 2020. Each household customer will have to choose a supplier according to their specific needs and the competitive offers available to them. "In order to support domestic customers moving forward, ANRE will develop the regulatory framework necessary for the full liberalisation of the electricity market from January 1, 2021 that will establish the obligation on suppliers of last resort and the ways to inform domestic customers about the liberalisation of the electricity market (in issued bills, on website, on displays at information points, etc.)," ANRE also mentions. ANRE has also made available on its website a web application called "Comparison of standard offers for electricity supply." It is an instrument, independent and non-commercial, whose purpose is to allow the comparison of supply prices and conditions provided by electricity suppliers before choosing a certain supplier or a certain standard offer. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

