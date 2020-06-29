 
Romaniapress.com

June 29, 2020

Code Orange for floods on rivers in 6 counties, until midnight; Code Yellow in other 6 river basins
Jun 29, 2020

Code Orange for floods on rivers in 6 counties, until midnight; Code Yellow in other 6 river basins.

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued on Monday new Code Orange advisories for floods, valid in the next eight hours, on rivers from Moldavia, Transylvania and Oltenia. According to hydrologists, until 00:00hrs, torrents, streams, rapid high floods, rapid increases in flows and levels will be registered, with flood levels possibly being exceeded on the rivers in the following river basins: Somesul Cald - tributaries related to the Acumularea Fantanele downstream sector, Somesul Rece, Somesul Mic - tributaries related to the Acumularea Gilau downstream sector - SH Cluj - Napoca (Cluj county) upstream, Jiul de Vest, Jiu - tributaries related to the S.H. Sadu downstream sector - S.H. Rovinari (Hunedoara and Gorj counties) upstream, Moldova - tributaries afferent to the downstream sector confluence with the river Rasca and Bistrita - tributaries afferent to the Acumularea Izvorul Muntelui downstream sector - S.H. Frunzeni (Suceava, Harghita and Neamt counties) upstream. The INHGA mentions that the dangerous hydrological phenomena can occur with higher probability and intensity on some rivers in the upper basins of the rivers Capus, Neamt (tributary of the river Moldova) and Cracau (tributary of the river Bistrita). Moreover, until midnight, a series of Code Yellow warnings for flood will be in force, with the Levels of Attention being exceeded on the following rivers: Mures - upper basin, Tarnava Mare - S.H. Odorheiu Secuiesc upstream basin, Sicasau - the upper basin (Harghita county), Buzau - the tributaries afferent to the S.H. Sita Buzaului downstream sector - upstream confluence with the river Calnau, Basca Chiojdului and Niscov (counties of Covasna, Prahova and Buzau). AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu: Implementing regional connectivity projects, positive impact on economic growth in Central, Eastern Europe Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday, through a videoconference system, in the meeting of foreign affairs ministers of the 12 states participating in the Three Seas Initiative (3SI), organise by Estonia, which will host in Tallinn, in October, the 5th Three Seas (...)

Parliament approves Romania's National Defence Strategy At a joint plenary sitting on Tuesday, Parliament approved, 311 to 4 and 38 abstentions, a joint report by the defence committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on Romania’s National Defense Strategy for 2020 – 2024, a document submitted by the president Klaus Iohannis. The document (...)

Romania Earmarks RON50M For Export Promotion Program Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment has adopted, through a Minister Order, the implementation of de minimis aid schemes for the export promotion program regarding economic operators’ participation in international fairs and exhibitions (...)

TAROM to operate several commercial flights to/from Greece, as of Wednesday As of Wednesday, 1 July 2020, Romanian Air Transport - TAROM airline will operate several commercial flights (operated without restrictions) to/from Greece, the airline announced on its Facebook page. Thus, flights to/from Athens will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (...)

European Commission Adopts Implementing Regulation To Pave Way For High Capacity 5G Network Infrastructure The Commission on Tuesday adopted the Implementing Regulation on small-area wireless access points, or small antennas, which are crucial for the timely deployment of 5G networks that are delivering high-capacity and increased coverage as well as advanced connection (...)

Parliament approves Romania's National Defence Strategy At a joint plenary sitting on Tuesday, Parliament approved, 311 to 4 and 38 abstentions, a joint report by the defence committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on Romania's National Defense Strategy for 2020 - 2024, a document submitted by the president Klaus Iohannis. The document (...)

Iohannis, Michel discuss the future 2021-2027 multiannual budget of the EU and Economic Recovery Plan On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis held a bilateral videoconference consultation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in preparation for the European Council meeting of July 17-18 in Brussels. According to the Presidential Administration, discussions focused on the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |