Code Orange for floods on rivers in 6 counties, until midnight; Code Yellow in other 6 river basins



The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued on Monday new Code Orange advisories for floods, valid in the next eight hours, on rivers from Moldavia, Transylvania and Oltenia. According to hydrologists, until 00:00hrs, torrents, streams, rapid high floods, rapid increases in flows and levels will be registered, with flood levels possibly being exceeded on the rivers in the following river basins: Somesul Cald - tributaries related to the Acumularea Fantanele downstream sector, Somesul Rece, Somesul Mic - tributaries related to the Acumularea Gilau downstream sector - SH Cluj - Napoca (Cluj county) upstream, Jiul de Vest, Jiu - tributaries related to the S.H. Sadu downstream sector - S.H. Rovinari (Hunedoara and Gorj counties) upstream, Moldova - tributaries afferent to the downstream sector confluence with the river Rasca and Bistrita - tributaries afferent to the Acumularea Izvorul Muntelui downstream sector - S.H. Frunzeni (Suceava, Harghita and Neamt counties) upstream. The INHGA mentions that the dangerous hydrological phenomena can occur with higher probability and intensity on some rivers in the upper basins of the rivers Capus, Neamt (tributary of the river Moldova) and Cracau (tributary of the river Bistrita). Moreover, until midnight, a series of Code Yellow warnings for flood will be in force, with the Levels of Attention being exceeded on the following rivers: Mures - upper basin, Tarnava Mare - S.H. Odorheiu Secuiesc upstream basin, Sicasau - the upper basin (Harghita county), Buzau - the tributaries afferent to the S.H. Sita Buzaului downstream sector - upstream confluence with the river Calnau, Basca Chiojdului and Niscov (counties of Covasna, Prahova and Buzau). AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)