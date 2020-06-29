GCS: 269 new cases of coronavirus infections reported in Romania, total case count reaches 26,582

GCS: 269 new cases of coronavirus infections reported in Romania, total case count reaches 26,582. Another 269 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the latest update sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching 26,582 on Monday. At the moment, 210 patients are hospitalized in ICU. Of the people who (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]