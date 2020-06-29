SIF Oltenia Signs RON30M Credit Agreement With Banca Transilvania To Pay Dividends To Shareholders

SIF Oltenia Signs RON30M Credit Agreement With Banca Transilvania To Pay Dividends To Shareholders. Romanian regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) on Monday said it signed a credit agreement for the amount of RON30 million, due on December 25, 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]