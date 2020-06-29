HealthMin Tataru says Technical-Scientific Support Group decides to postpone relaxation measures set for 1 July

HealthMin Tataru says Technical-Scientific Support Group decides to postpone relaxation measures set for 1 July. Health Minister Nelu Tataru said that, in the context of the increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19, the Technical-Scientific Support Group decided to postpone the relaxation measures which were to be implemented as of 1 July. "Today [Monday], the meeting of this group [the Technical-Scientific Support Group] took place. Everything meaning the two weeks has been assessed. There have been two weeks during which, we had an increase in the number of new cases, two weeks in which the cases in intensive care have increased, the number of deaths has increased and the recommendations of specialists from the Technical Group are to postpone the new relaxation measures we have for 1 July, also following daily the development of the number of cases in the coming week, the development of intensive care cases, the development of deaths, as well as the observance of precautionary norms, hygiene rules, physical distancing. (...) We are at a time when we manage an increased number of cases and, at the technical group level, it has been decided to postpone the fourth relaxation measures," Nelu Tataru told Digi 24 private television station on Monday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]