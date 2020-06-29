CNSU:Event organizers lose their operating permit if they don't comply with health safety rules

CNSU:Event organizers lose their operating permit if they don't comply with health safety rules. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted on Monday a new decision regarding the measures to be implemented after 1 July, through which it was established that the operating permit for the organisers of activities and events shall be suspended if the health safety rules are not observed. Moreover, the organisation and unfolding of training and collective camps, in groups of maximum 10 persons for lower football leagues, including amateurs are allowed. Thus, according to the decision adopted by the CNSU, the list of states for which is not required the measure of isolation / quarantine at the selected dwelling / location, drafted by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) and approved by the CNSU through Decision No. 29 of 13.06.2020 with the subsequent amendments and completions by Decision No. 31 of 23.06.2020, maintains its validity until the establishment of a unitary criterion at the level of the European Union. The measures for the prevention and control of the spreading of SARS-CoV-2 infections, in force at the date of this Decision, are proposed to be amended and supplemented as follows: * the activity of residential centers for elderly care and assistance, the residential centers for children and adults, with and without disabilities, as well as for other vulnerable categories, will unfold according to a working schedule approved by the county public health directorates; * the establishment of the complementary sanction of the suspension of the operating permit for the organizers of activities and events in which the health safety rules are not observed; * allowing the organization and development of training and collective camps, in groups of maximum 10 people, for lower football leagues, including amateurs, in compliance with the conditions established through a joint order of the Minister of Youth and Sport and the Health Minister and enforceable for the first football League; * allowing the organization of training courses and workshops for adults, as well as those organized for the implementation of projects from European funds, with the participation of up to 20 people and with the observance of social distancing rules established through an order of the Health Minister; * allowing the organization and unfolding of specific activities in the area of national defence, public order and safety carried out outdoor, with the participation of a maximum of 200 people and under the supervision of an epidemiologist; * allowing the organization and unfolding of specific activities in the diplomatic area, at the headquarters of embassies, organized outdoor, so as to ensure an area of at least 4 square meters for each participant and the observance of the health protection rules; * the replacement of the "epidemiological triage" notion with "triage" in relation to the activities carried out by public institutions and authorities, economic operators and professionals, upon entering their headquarters. This decision shall be communicated for implementation to all components of the National Emergency Situations Management System. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

