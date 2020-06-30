Ruling and reformist RO parties fail to nominate joint candidates for Bucharest district mayors

Ruling and reformist RO parties fail to nominate joint candidates for Bucharest district mayors. Prime minister Ludovic Orban, the head of the National Liberal Party (PNL), expressed his disappointment that the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS alliance nominated candidates for district mayors in Bucharest before joint consultations with PNL, G4media.ro reported. The three parties support (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]