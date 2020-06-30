Reformist RO party accuses major parties, tobacco companies of collusion

Reformist RO party accuses major parties, tobacco companies of collusion. Romanian reformist party Save Romania Union (USR) has accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) of siding with the tobacco industry, Radio Europa Libera reported. USR's reaction came after the Chamber of Deputies' expert committees of budget, culture, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]