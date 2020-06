Romania’s biggest hotel chain Continental gives up Ibis label

Romania’s biggest hotel chain Continental gives up Ibis label. Continental Hotels, the largest Romanian hotel chain, and the French group Accor have decided by mutual agreement to terminate the management agreement signed 20 years ago for four hotels, Profit.ro reported. Accordingly, starting with July 1, 2020, four hotels owned by Continental Hotels will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]