RO could get bigger slice of the Just Transition Fund to close its coal-fired plants



The funds earmarked for Romania under the Just Transition Fund, aimed at helping European Union countries cut the CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030, went up significantly from EUR 700 million to EUR 4.4 billion, as the total size of the fund was increased by EUR 7.5 billion to EUR 40 billion. "We (...)