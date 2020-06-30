OMV Petrom says E&P license in Georgia pends on production share negotiations

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom confirmed that it was selected as the winner of the open international tender held by Georgia's Ministry of Economy for the Offshore Block II. Still, the final deal depends on the successful negotiation of a production sharing agreement.