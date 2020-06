Romanian insurer Certasig goes bankrupt

Romanian insurer Certasig goes bankrupt. Romanian small-sized insurer CertAsig went bankrupt at the request of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). Its market share was under 1% in 2018. The authority filed the request as the company did not restore the level of eligible equity covering the minimum capital requirement (MCR) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]