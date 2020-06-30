Central Bank Sees Mounting Systemic Risks to Romania's Financial Stability

Central Bank Sees Mounting Systemic Risks to Romania's Financial Stability. Two severe risks to Romania's financial stability are a rise in global uncertainty and fast deterioration of investor sentiment towards emerging economies and the worsening of domestic macroeconomic equilibria, also in terms of the structure and financing cost of the budget deficit, the central (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]