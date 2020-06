Pambac Posts RON186.5M Turnover in 2019; Romania Makes 1.5M Tons of Bread/Year

Pambac Posts RON186.5M Turnover in 2019; Romania Makes 1.5M Tons of Bread/Year. Romanian bread and bakery producer Pambac, owned by entrepreneur Eusebiu Gutu, had a turnover of RON186.5 million in 2019, down 1.5% on the year, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]