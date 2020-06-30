"La Gomera", by Corneliu Porumboiu - Gopo Prizes great winner

"La Gomera", by Corneliu Porumboiu - Gopo Prizes great winner. Bucharest, June 30 /Agerpres/ - The Gopo Awards Gala, which awarded last year's best productions, took place on Monday evening in a pandemic-specific setting - outdoors, with the organizers' recommendation to the participants to wear a protective mask. They also used this opportunity to resume the call for the support of the Romanian film industry. Originally announced in late March, the event was rescheduled due to the pandemic two months later, this time outdoors, at the Verde Stop Arena, in Bucharest. Organized under the state of alert, the event had a red carpet with a disinfection tunnel installed at the entrance and the recommendation to keep a physical distance of 1.5 meters, printed on signs with the face of Ion Popescu-Gopo's Little Man, worn by volunteers through the crowd. In fact, some guests chose to pay a unique tribute to the creator who gives the name of the event dedicated to Romanian film: critic Irina Margareta Nistor came with a protective mask printed with the silhouette of the Little Man created by Gopo. At the beginning of the gala, the guests were reminded of the pandemic. Presenter Alex Bogdan was brought on stage with a portable isolator, by four people dressed in protective overalls. "The portable isolator I used is a prototype," he explained. He spoke of COVID-19 - "a virus that carried us through a difficult time, a virus more popular than any movie tonight." The film "La Gomera", by Corneliu Porumboiu, was the big winner of the Gopo Awards Gala on Monday night, with nine trophies, including for the best feature film, the best director and the best screenplay. "La Gomera" tells the story of Cristi, a corrupt Romanian policeman involved in a 30 million euro deal with the mafia, who arrives on the island of La Gomera, in Spain, to learn "El Silbo", a whistled language used by locals. The coded language will help him free Zsolt, a trafficker under arrest in Bucharest, and the only one in the gang who knows where the money is hidden. Actress Adela Marculescu was granted the Lifetime Achievement Award while writer Radu Cosasu and editor Cristina Ionescu received the gala's special prize. Also a prize for Lifetime Career Award was granted to actor Virgil Andriescu. The audience award went to "Oh, Ramona!", by Cristina Iacob and "5Gang - A Different Christmas". AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

