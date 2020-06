Chamber of Deputies will work in extraordinary session between July 1 and 15

Chamber of Deputies will work in extraordinary session between July 1 and 15. The Chamber of Deputies will work in extraordinary session in the period July 1- 15. The decision was made on Monday in the Chamber’s Standing Bureau meeting. According to Radio Romania International, high on the agenda are several draft laws among which that on the organization of local (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]