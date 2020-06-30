HealthMin Tataru: Technical-Scientific Support Group decides to postpone the relaxation measures set for 1 July
Jun 30, 2020
HealthMin Tataru: Technical-Scientific Support Group decides to postpone the relaxation measures set for 1 July.
Health Minister Nelu Tataru said that, in the context of the increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19, the Technical-Scientific Support Group decided to postpone the relaxation measures which were to be implemented as of 1 July. “Today [Monday], the meeting of this group [the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]