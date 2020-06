E.ON Invested EUR1.7B in Romania Network Upgrades by End-2019

E.ON Invested EUR1.7B in Romania Network Upgrades by End-2019. German utility group E.ON, operating in Romania via Delgaz Grid and E.ON Energie Romania, has invested EUR1.7 billion on the local market in the past 15 years to upgrade distribution networks and develop energy solutions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]